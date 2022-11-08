CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CX. BNP Paribas cut shares of CEMEX from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of CEMEX from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CEMEX presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.18.

Shares of CX stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.87. CEMEX has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $7.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.31.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 1,870.8% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,354 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

