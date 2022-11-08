CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Cap Reaches $106.18 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. CEEK VR has a market cap of $106.18 million and $6.19 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000655 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,099.30 or 0.99927945 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00008167 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006388 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00040500 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00046497 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 76.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00022707 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004927 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.44 or 0.00250756 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.12857178 USD and is down -5.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $5,528,604.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

