CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Declares Dividend of $0.08

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.
CBB Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of CBB Bancorp stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.57. CBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $126.84 million, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.60.
CBB Bancorp Company Profile
