CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Declares Dividend of $0.08

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.

CBB Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CBB Bancorp stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.57. CBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $126.84 million, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.60.

CBB Bancorp Company Profile

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

