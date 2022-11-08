Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

CVCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Cavco Industries to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $203.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.01. Cavco Industries has a 52-week low of $179.47 and a 52-week high of $327.24. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Cavco Industries by 2.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,609,000 after acquiring an additional 20,237 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 634.7% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 6,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.

