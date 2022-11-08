Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.
CVCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Cavco Industries to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
Cavco Industries Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $203.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.01. Cavco Industries has a 52-week low of $179.47 and a 52-week high of $327.24. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.16.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cavco Industries
Cavco Industries Company Profile
Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cavco Industries (CVCO)
- 3 Reasons Another Shoe May Drop for Skechers
- Is Clothier V.F. Corporation’s 7% Dividend Worth Trying On?
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.