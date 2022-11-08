Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.40.

NYSE CAT opened at $228.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $237.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.35.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

