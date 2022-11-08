Casper Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15.46 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. During the last week, Casper has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a total market capitalization of $415.90 million and $15.46 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0396 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Casper

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,271,702,933 coins and its circulating supply is 10,489,995,578 coins. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,269,774,762 with 10,488,201,128 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.0393889 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $11,028,116.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

