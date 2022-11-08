Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $250.00 to $265.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Casey’s General Stores traded as high as $234.32 and last traded at $234.32, with a volume of 4757 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $230.91.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CASY. Benchmark assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $276.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.88.

In related news, Director Mike Spanos bought 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $220.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,084.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,084.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 915.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 628,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,170,000 after purchasing an additional 566,192 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 896.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 482,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,710,000 after purchasing an additional 434,050 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,153,000 after purchasing an additional 232,277 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter valued at $38,217,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at $21,799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.33 and a 200-day moving average of $205.65.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.23). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.22%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

