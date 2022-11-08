Cannell & Co. Invests $745,000 in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cannell & Co. purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 55.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 869,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,205,000 after buying an additional 309,186 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 35.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,868,000 after buying an additional 155,837 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 57.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,726,000 after buying an additional 110,364 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 739,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,810,000 after purchasing an additional 95,403 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $273,619,000 after purchasing an additional 75,245 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $113.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.59. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.87 and a 12-month high of $149.36.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $830.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.93 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 91.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.