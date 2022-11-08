Cannae Holdings Inc. Has $282.48 Million Stock Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Cannae Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000,000 shares during the period. Ceridian HCM makes up 12.5% of Cannae Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cannae Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $282,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CDAY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 5.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000.

CDAY stock opened at $57.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.77. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.23 and a fifty-two week high of $125.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of -112.61 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.08.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,418 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $722,416.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,301,881.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,418 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $722,416.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,603 shares in the company, valued at $6,301,881.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $725,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,827,666. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,617 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

