Canadian Zinc (TSE:CZN) Trading 9.1% Higher

Canadian Zinc Co. (TSE:CZN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 122,370 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 154,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Canadian Zinc Stock Up 9.1 %

The stock has a market cap of C$43.93 million and a PE ratio of -3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 867.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.12.

About Canadian Zinc

(Get Rating)

Canadian Zinc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties in Canada. The company's principal project is the Prairie Creek mine, a zinc-lead-silver property located in the Northwest Territories. It also owns a mineral land package in central Newfoundland, which comprises lead, copper, silver, gold, and zinc deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Zinc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Zinc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.