Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:EPRXF) Price Target to C$5.75

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:EPRXF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS EPRXF remained flat at 3.31 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 1.13. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of 2.66 and a 12 month high of 3.31.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of technologies in the biotechnology sector. The company's lead product candidate is EP-104IAR, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of unmet medical needs and for pain relief for knee osteoarthritis, as well as under development for treating canine and equine osteoarthritis.

