Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:EPRXF) Price Target to C$5.75

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:EPRXF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS EPRXF remained flat at 3.31 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 1.13. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of 2.66 and a 12 month high of 3.31.
Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (EPRXF)
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
Receive News & Ratings for Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.