Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$58.91 and last traded at C$59.56. Approximately 5,330 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 20,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$59.84.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$75.00 price objective on Calian Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$676.24 million and a PE ratio of 50.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$57.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$62.68.

Calian Group ( TSE:CGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$150.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Calian Group Ltd. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Calian Group’s payout ratio is 94.92%.

In other Calian Group news, Director Jo-Anne Cecile Poirier sold 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.61, for a total transaction of C$106,715.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$277,883.17.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, defense, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, communications, nuclear, agriculture, defense, automotive, and government sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; communication systems and products for terrestrial and satellite networks; satellite gateways comprising aperture radio frequency antennas, and telemetry tracking and control, as well as software solutions for managing and monitoring networks; engineering and technical services for propulsion, electrical and electronic systems, computer and nuclear systems, naval architecture, and aerospace; and nuclear services to develop waste management and decommissioning solutions.

