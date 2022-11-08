Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CEO Diane M. Sullivan Sells 2,440 Shares

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $64,220.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,811.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Caleres Stock Down 1.4 %

CAL stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.48. The company had a trading volume of 278,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.57 million, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.76. Caleres, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $31.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.15.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $738.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.05 million. Caleres had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 57.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caleres

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 39.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Caleres by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 334,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 155.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 18,967 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caleres during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the second quarter worth $3,190,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAL shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on Caleres in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caleres in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Caleres from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

About Caleres

(Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.