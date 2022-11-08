Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 31,293 Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 31,293 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPT. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,799,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,838,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 662,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 213,809 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,273,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 203,297 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 445,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 160,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Premier Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE PPT opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.77. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $4.49.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.