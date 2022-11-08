Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 17,663 Shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Get Rating) by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,663 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

SPHY opened at $22.17 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $26.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.02.

