Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $544,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 100.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 709,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,434,000 after acquiring an additional 354,861 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $21,427,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $21,883,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,055,000 after purchasing an additional 271,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $69.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.10. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $62.05 and a 1-year high of $78.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

