Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $357,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 975 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after buying an additional 1,222,654 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,988,886 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,728,658,000 after purchasing an additional 185,340 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 10.2% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,319,395 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,423,623,000 after purchasing an additional 493,304 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,699,643 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,685,629,000 after purchasing an additional 87,998 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Adobe by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,280,891 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,494,965,000 after acquiring an additional 21,338 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.78.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $299.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $139.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $315.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.68.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

