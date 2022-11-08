Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000.

NYSEARCA EMLC opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.12. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $29.69.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

