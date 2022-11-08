Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.25-6.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17. Cabot also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.25-$6.75 EPS.

Shares of CBT traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.56. 454,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,544. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Cabot has a 12 month low of $50.96 and a 12 month high of $78.62.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cabot will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cabot in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBT. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 85,599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 237.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,284,000 after acquiring an additional 422,273 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 10.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the second quarter worth $236,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

