BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.08-3.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.26-2.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion. BWX Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.10-$3.15 EPS.

BWX Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BWX Technologies stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,544. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $58.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.40 and a 200 day moving average of $53.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 46.29%. The company had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

