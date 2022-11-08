Bumble (BMBL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Bumble to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $220.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.36 million. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect Bumble to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Bumble stock opened at $22.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -555.61 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Bumble has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $53.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Bumble from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bumble in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bumble from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Bumble from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bumble from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Bumble by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Bumble by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

