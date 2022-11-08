Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Bruker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bruker in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bruker from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.75.

Bruker Stock Down 0.9 %

Bruker stock opened at $66.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.36. Bruker has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $87.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.45 and a 200 day moving average of $59.96.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bruker

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 4.7% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 6.1% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 8.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 0.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

