BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.38.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BRP Group from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of BRP Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of BRP Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of BRP Group from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

In other BRP Group news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin purchased 172,000 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.87 per share, for a total transaction of $4,965,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BRP Group during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in BRP Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 673,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,064,000 after acquiring an additional 77,558 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC increased its position in BRP Group by 478.6% during the first quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 305,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 252,433 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in BRP Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,184,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,785,000 after acquiring an additional 114,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in BRP Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 561,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,000 after acquiring an additional 24,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $27.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.40. BRP Group has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $45.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.30, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $232.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.48 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 6.49%. Analysts anticipate that BRP Group will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

