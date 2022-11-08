Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.27.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance

BEP opened at $29.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.28 and a beta of 0.71. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of $27.32 and a 52 week high of $41.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

