Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Downgraded to D at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.27.

BEP stock opened at $29.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $27.32 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.28 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.93.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.48 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -228.57%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.2% during the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,243,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,053,000 after buying an additional 72,348 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 776,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,678,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 91.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,485,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,690,000 after buying an additional 709,910 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 57.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

