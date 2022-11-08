Brokerages Set FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Target Price at $21.50

Shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

FREY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FREYR Battery to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of FREYR Battery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of FREYR Battery from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE FREY opened at $12.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 0.55. FREYR Battery has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $16.94.

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FREYR Battery will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the third quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 81.5% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 11.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 9,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 15.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

