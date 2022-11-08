Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) PT Raised to $24.00

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group to $24.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.54.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Shares of BRX opened at $21.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.55. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.58.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,190,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,369,000 after buying an additional 369,401 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,296,000 after buying an additional 10,028,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,669,000 after buying an additional 2,001,159 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,263,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,851,000 after buying an additional 1,650,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,077,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,251,000 after buying an additional 167,734 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Get Rating)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Further Reading

