Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Given Outperform Rating at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Brilliant Earth Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brilliant Earth Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of BRLT opened at $7.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.26. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $20.39.

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Brilliant Earth Group had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $108.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.51 million. On average, analysts predict that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. 6.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

