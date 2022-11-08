Brian Choi Buys 2,075 Shares of OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Stock

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) Director Brian Choi bought 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $23,779.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,218,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,967,390.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Choi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 3rd, Brian Choi purchased 12,569 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.12 per share, with a total value of $139,767.28.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Brian Choi acquired 17,500 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $196,350.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Brian Choi acquired 10,000 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $125,500.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Brian Choi bought 5,275 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.64 per share, for a total transaction of $66,676.00.

OP Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

OPBK stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.24. The company had a trading volume of 261 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,196. OP Bancorp has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $14.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average of $11.57. The stock has a market cap of $170.74 million, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.59.

OP Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.72%.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on OP Bancorp to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OP Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of OP Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of OP Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in OP Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in OP Bancorp by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of OP Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

About OP Bancorp

(Get Rating)

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

Featured Articles

