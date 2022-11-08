Boyar Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,403 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. Madison Square Garden Entertainment comprises 2.2% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSGE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 530,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,169,000 after purchasing an additional 100,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 527,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,952,000 after purchasing an additional 21,045 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 392,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,636,000 after acquiring an additional 62,653 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 309,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,767,000 after acquiring an additional 8,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 286,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Madison Square Garden Entertainment

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $29,532.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $498,401.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Price Performance

Separately, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

NYSE MSGE traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $45.86. 1,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.06. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $85.60.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $453.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.06 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 11.71% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Further Reading

