Boyar Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,142 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,313 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Target accounts for about 1.4% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TGT. Bank of America upped their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Target to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Target to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.22.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,269,140. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

