Boyar Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up 1.0% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 18.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Citigroup by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.8% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on C. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Citigroup to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

Citigroup Trading Up 1.0 %

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,297,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.46. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $69.67.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

