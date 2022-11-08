Boyar Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 1.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in UniFirst by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 355.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in UniFirst by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,249 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UniFirst Price Performance

NYSE UNF traded up $2.12 on Tuesday, hitting $183.93. 34 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,775. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 0.94. UniFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $154.72 and a twelve month high of $214.65.

UniFirst Increases Dividend

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $516.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNF. TheStreet cut shares of UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UniFirst in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at UniFirst

In related news, CFO Shane O’connor sold 1,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $221,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,901 shares in the company, valued at $702,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UniFirst news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $32,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shane O’connor sold 1,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $221,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,978 shares of company stock valued at $536,040. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UniFirst Profile

(Get Rating)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Further Reading

