Boyar Asset Management Inc. Has $860,000 Stock Holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Acushnet in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Acushnet in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 10.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOLF has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Acushnet in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Acushnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Acushnet from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acushnet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Acushnet Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:GOLF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.70. 1,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,771. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $57.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.13 and a 200 day moving average of $44.92.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $558.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.42 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Further Reading

