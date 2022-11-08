boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.23

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.23 and last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital cut shares of boohoo group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on boohoo group from GBX 43 ($0.50) to GBX 38 ($0.44) in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on boohoo group from GBX 37 ($0.43) to GBX 30 ($0.35) in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

boohoo group Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.29.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

