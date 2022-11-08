BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Premium Brands (TSE:PBH)

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$117.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PBH. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands to C$136.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$120.90.

TSE:PBH opened at C$77.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$88.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$95.23. Premium Brands has a one year low of C$77.36 and a one year high of C$137.75. The firm has a market cap of C$3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.22.

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.44 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.46 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Premium Brands will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.35%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

