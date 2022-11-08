Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Holdings Increased by Otter Creek Advisors LLC

Otter Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 521,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,932 shares during the quarter. Blue Owl Capital accounts for about 3.5% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $5,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. 27.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.75 to $15.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.86.

Blue Owl Capital stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.64. The stock had a trading volume of 121,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,883,377. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of -279.00, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $17.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,100.00%.

In other Blue Owl Capital news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 264,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $3,435,753.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,213,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,413,167.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,661,200 shares of company stock valued at $20,868,579 in the last quarter. Insiders own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

