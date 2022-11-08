BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) PT Lowered to $72.00 at Robert W. Baird

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BlackLine from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of BlackLine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $57.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. BlackLine has a one year low of $48.73 and a one year high of $133.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -43.55 and a beta of 0.76.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,101.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $139,610.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,791.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,101.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,938 shares of company stock worth $426,379 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 180,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,180,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

