Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Trims Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,085 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 9.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 3.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 44,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 18.3% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 11,357 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Enbridge by 8.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares during the period. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENB. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.05. 70,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,557,052. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.80. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

