Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Takes Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 61.4% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in KLA in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their target price on KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on KLA from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.16.

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $5.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $342.98. 52,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,204,588. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $315.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.49%.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $95,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,339,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $95,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,339,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,146 shares of company stock valued at $3,893,269 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

