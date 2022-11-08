Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Grows Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,652 shares during the quarter. V.F. makes up approximately 1.7% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 235.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 981.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 359.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Stock Up 1.7 %

V.F. stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $28.68. 51,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,066,281. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.35. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $26.46 and a 1 year high of $78.91.

V.F. Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 185.19%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VFC. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.