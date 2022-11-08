Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Buys Shares of 33,736 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 33,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,366,000. 3M makes up 3.4% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth $34,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at $72,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on 3M to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.93.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.44. 27,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,250,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.53 and its 200-day moving average is $132.69. 3M has a one year low of $107.07 and a one year high of $186.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.03. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,792,151 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

