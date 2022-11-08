Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Buys 1,181 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in Ecolab by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 15,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL stock traded up $4.62 on Tuesday, reaching $142.94. The stock had a trading volume of 30,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,639. The stock has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ECL. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.82.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 66,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $174.76 per share, with a total value of $11,608,782.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,080,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,713,637.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.