Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Acquires 19,461 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,461 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 859.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter worth $100,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of FTSM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.34. The stock had a trading volume of 9,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,984. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.39 and its 200 day moving average is $59.44. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.26 and a 1 year high of $59.91.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.137 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.