Black Swift Group LLC Purchases Shares of 33,000 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,000. Valero Energy accounts for approximately 1.6% of Black Swift Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 81.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 164.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 89.5% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 767.3% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $148.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.38.

VLO stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.82. 45,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,889,162. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.72 and a 200-day moving average of $116.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 16.73%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

