Black Swift Group LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Black Swift Group LLC boosted its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,283,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,485,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RACE traded up $3.51 on Tuesday, hitting $203.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,909. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $167.45 and a 1-year high of $278.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.84 and its 200 day moving average is $195.14. The firm has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RACE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.89.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

