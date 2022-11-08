Black Swift Group LLC Buys 17,867 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Black Swift Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,867 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Black Swift Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Security Financial Services INC. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 44.8% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 851,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,246,000 after purchasing an additional 263,595 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 119.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 47.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 78.0% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.77. The stock had a trading volume of 56,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,179,055. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.24. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $56.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

