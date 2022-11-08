Black Swift Group LLC Acquires 142,044 Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Black Swift Group LLC increased its position in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) by 676.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 142,044 shares during the quarter. Earthstone Energy accounts for approximately 1.0% of Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Black Swift Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Earthstone Energy worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, BT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Post Oak Energy Holdings, Llc purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,167,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,601,211.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Post Oak Energy Holdings, Llc purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,167,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,601,211.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Pincus (E&P) Xii L.P. Warburg sold 6,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $98,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,883,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,839,636.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Earthstone Energy Stock Down 4.4 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESTE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

Shares of NYSE:ESTE traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,531. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average of $14.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $22.25.

About Earthstone Energy

(Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.