BitShares Price Reaches $0.0094 (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 8th. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $28.20 million and $2.17 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitShares has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010020 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00020512 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00006226 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002549 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00008324 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

