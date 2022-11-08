BITICA COIN (BDCC) Price Reaches $1.04 on Major Exchanges

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00005045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded down 32.6% against the dollar. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $18.73 million and approximately $4,696.00 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,630.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008592 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006228 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00020603 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00039616 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00048210 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00022814 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004809 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00251209 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BDCC is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 1.18471394 USD and is down -22.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $4,331.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.